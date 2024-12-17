At least two people –a teenager and a teacher– have died and six others have been injured in a shooting that occurred at a Christian school in Madison, in the state of Wisconsin (USA). The injured are students at the educational center and have been taken to the hospital. Two of them are in critical condition and the other four have injuries that are not life-threatening. The shooter – who was a student at the school – reportedly committed suicide. “The Police Department did not shoot” against the alleged attacker, Shon Barnes, Madison Police Chief, reported at a press conference.

Barnes has indicated that the events occurred this Monday shortly before 11:00 a.m. (at 6:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) and that, after receiving notification of the presence of the shooter at the Abundant Life school, local agents and even from other parts of the state moved to the scene of the event. “When they arrived They found multiple victims with gunshot wounds“, the agent said after ensuring that this is not only a sad day for the city, but also for the entire country.

The Police Chief has also reported that the reasons are unknown for which the attacker opened fire on the school and that the family of the alleged attacker is cooperating with the authorities. It is also not known what the origin of the weapon used in the shooting is, what could be a 9mm pistolas reported by The Associated Press. Barnes has also said that the entire area has already been combed and that there are no other threats at the school or in the rest of the community. The investigation remains open.

The Police Department has called on the population to avoid walking through the school area. In addition, they have detailed that the roads around the school are closed, so they have recommended drivers look for “alternative routes.” The Police have closed the rest of the district’s schools as a precaution, although they have clarified that there are no active threats to the rest of the schools.

The governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, has been one of the first to react to the tragic event. “I am following the incident closely at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the children, educators and the entire student community while we wait for more information,” he indicated in a message published on attended by 400 students from all educational levels, has asked for prayers after the attack.