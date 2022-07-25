At least two people have died and five have been injured after a shooting occurred at a car showroom in Peck Park in San Pedro in the US city of Los Angeles. Three of the victims have suffered gunshot wounds, as reported by the city’s Fire Department and reported by the ‘Los Angeles Times’.

The FOX network has detailed that at least two people have died and that one of the shooters is in police custody. On the other hand, according to the same sources, four men and three women have been injured and have been taken to nearby hospitals, including two who were in critical condition, according to LAFD.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. local time in the 500 block of N. Western Avenue, LAFD officer Rosario Cervantes has confirmed. The Police have cordoned off the park and are conducting an investigation to find those responsible for the crime and determine the causes of what happened.