AG Sunday, December 25, 2022, 20:44



At least ten skiers have been buried this Sunday after a snow avalanche occurred in the Lech Zürs ski resort in a mountain range of the Arlberg massif, in the state of Vorarlberg, which shares a border with Tyrol, in Austria.

According to information from the Police, the avalanche occurred around 3:00 p.m. (local time) in the Trittkopf area, at more than 2,700 meters, and reached ski slope 134 in Balmen. At the moment, at least one person has been rescued, who has been injured.

At first, eight helicopters have moved to the place of the avalanche, after which a search operation has been activated in which more than 100 members of the emergency services participate, as reported by ‘Die Presse’.

Already in the early hours of Sunday, another avalanche occurred in the ski resort of Sölden. The weather services of the province of Vorarlberg had issued warnings the day before for wind and fresh snow in the area, according to local media.