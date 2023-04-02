With videoThe tornadoes and severe storms that hit the US states of Arkansas, Indiana and Illinois have killed at least 17 people. Dozens of people have been hospitalized. Many roads are still impassable. The storm is moving to the northeast of the country. In Belvidere, Illinois, the roof of a concert hall collapsed.



At least one person was killed and 28 other concertgoers were injured. There were 260 people in the room for performances by the death metal bands Morbid Angel, Revocation and Skeletal Remains.

Belvidere, a town of 25,000 people in northwest Illinois, is about 60 miles from Chicago. At the time of the accident, wind speeds of up to 145 kilometers per hour were measured.

Seven deaths were confirmed in the state of Tennessee on Saturday, CNN reports.

The roof of the Apollo Theater in Belvidere collapsed. © AP



Dozens of tornadoes

Dozens of tornadoes were recorded in at least seven states, including Arkansas, in the past 24 hours. Five people died in the town of Wynne and one in Little Rock, where dozens were also injured and the natural disaster caused enormous havoc.

The residents of the Arkansas capital of Little Rock woke up to blown-out cars, huge uprooted trees, snapped telephone poles and destroyed homes. The town of Wynne, in the state’s northeast, has been “cut in half by the damage,” Mayor Jennifer Hobbs told CNN. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders had declared a state of emergency the day before and deployed 100 members of the National Guard.

Little Rock was hit hard. © Getty Images via AFP



273 kilometers per hour

In Indiana, three people were killed by a storm in Sullivan County. At least 154,000 families are without power, according to the American website Poweroutage. The National Meteorological Service warned that the Northeast — including Ohio — could still be hit by high winds and severe storms.

Two people died in Alabama and Mississippi. A week earlier, powerful storms hit the southeastern US, killing at least 26 people. A nighttime tornado almost flattened the entire community of Rolling Fork, Mississippi. The winds there reached an estimated maximum speed of 273 kilometers per hour.

People search for the exit of the collapsed concert hall among the rubble, in this image shared on social media. © via REUTERS

