The suicide attack took place during Friday prayers in the northeastern province of Baghlan. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A Taliban flag in August 2021 in the main square of Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province: a suicide attack in the province killed seven people. Image: AFP

In Afghanistan, at least seven people were killed in an attack during Friday prayers. More than 17 believers were also injured, the broadcaster Tolonews reported on Friday on X, formerly Twitter, citing a local official. Tolonews spoke of a suicide attack on the prayer site in the northeastern province of Baghlan. The terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since the militant Islamist Taliban came to power in August 2021, armed attacks in the country have declined significantly. Nevertheless, deadly attacks by extremists continue to occur. A regional branch of IS is also active in the country.