The 2024 Spanish Futsal Cup will take place in Cartagena between March 21 and 24. The Sports Palace of the port city will be the headquarters of this tournament that will pit the top eight finishers of the First Division against each other.

It will be the first time that Cartagena hosts the Spanish Cup, which returns to the Region of Murcia after 23 years, when it was held in Murcia, in 2001. Before that date it had been held in 1995 and 1997.

The Spanish Cup, of which Jaén Paraíso Interior is the current champion, annually becomes the meeting point for Spanish futsal with the parallel dispute of the Spanish Youth Cup, in which the top eight take part. classified from each of the Honor Division groups after the first round, and other events related to futsal.

The president of the Government of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, highlighted that “by joining forces between the regional government, town councils and federations, we are managing to attract sports competitions with great promotional and economic impact.” Furthermore, he valued “the positive effect” that these events have, because “in addition to the impact on the economy and tourism thanks to the arrival of the teams’ hobbies, we manage to promote sport and its values ​​among citizens.”

The celebration of the Spanish Cup in Cartagena joins other benchmark competitions that the Region has recently hosted, such as the stage of the Vuelta a España between Cartagena and Caravaca de la Cruz, the Basketball Super Cup or the first Water Games.

“Sport in the Region of Murcia is experiencing a golden age thanks to figures such as Carlos Alcaraz, Pedro Acosta or Mo Katir, and to this we want to add a determined commitment to hosting sporting events that place us in the national and international sports elite,” López explained. You see, for whom hosting them is possible “thanks to a network of first-class infrastructure.” These competitions “contribute to spreading the Region brand and reinforcing our attractiveness as a tourist destination,” he added.

The Community has a Sports Tourism Plan endowed with more than 2 million euros, which has led to the celebration of 61 sports events in the first half of the year that attracted 20,000 participants and generated more than 40,000 overnight stays. Within this commitment, the Region of Murcia aspires to host matches in the group stage of the 2030 Soccer World Cup.