Ciudad Juárez— The number of victims of intentional homicide rose to 12 after a person was reported shot to death in the San Antonio neighborhood early Saturday morning.

A violent incident was reported to the 911 emergency number shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, which was responded to by agents of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

At the scene, police officers confirmed the presence of a man lying on the street, next to a white Nissan Versa vehicle with current Chihuahua license plates number B69SKT3.

The person no longer had vital signs, the agents reported, and various bullet marks were observed on some parts of the body.

At the scene of the crime, at the intersection of Norway and Guadiana streets, at least nine spent .40-caliber shells were found, which together with the body provided material for the agents to inform the Northern District District Attorney’s Office about the intentional homicide in order to carry out the respective investigations and seizures.