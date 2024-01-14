Electricity | Fault detected at Loviisa nuclear power plant, power is reduced

There was no danger to people, the facility or the environment from the event.

Loviisa a fault has been detected in the second unit of the nuclear power plant, which is why the plant's power is being reduced, says Fortum. There was no danger to people, the facility or the environment from the event.

A fault was detected in the measurement systems of the electricity distribution system of the plant's second unit. The fault investigation has been started, says Fortum.

The plant's first unit is running normally.

Electronic exchange Nordpool according to the power plant's second unit, the output started to decrease a little before three o'clock on Sunday. The situation is estimated to end at 5 pm on Wednesday at the latest.

According to Nordpool, the power is calculated at ten megawatts per hour. If the situation continues until Thursday, energy production will decrease by a total of approximately 500 megawatts.