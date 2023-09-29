Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:56



At least 35 people died this Friday in a suicide attack against a religious procession in the Pakistani city of Mastung, within the province of Balochistan, as announced by Zubair Jamali, the Minister of the Interior of this southwestern region. The injured are more than a hundred added Saied Miruani, director of the Raisani Memorial Hospital.

The explosion took place near the vehicle of the ‘number two’ of the local police superintendent, Nauaz Gishkori, shortly before a religious procession near the Madina mosque, as reported by the newspaper ‘Dawn’.

The Minister of Information of the provincial government, Jan Achakzai, has indicated that the seriously injured are being transferred to the capital, Quetta, before denouncing that “the enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan, with the blessing from abroad”.

Recently, at least eleven people, including a senior official of the Yamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl party, were injured in an attack in Mastung, while in May a police officer was killed during an attack on an anti-virus vaccination team. poliomyelitis in the surroundings of the town.