In Moscow, plush rats from IKEA were put up for sale for 10 million rubles. The ad was posted on popular website.

“Royal mice and rat. The last of its kind,” the seller described the goods purchased in the store of a company that had left the Russian market. The lot includes a plush trio: a larger gray rat (presumably the 23cm “Gosig Rotta”) and two smaller toys, gray and brown (“Gosig Moose”).