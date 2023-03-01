Home page World

Greece: Smoke billows as firefighters and rescue workers work after two trains collided near Larissa. © Vaggelis Kousioras/AP +++ dpa picture radio +++

A serious train accident occurred in Greece on Wednesday night. There are many dead and injured.

bad luck: A passenger train collides with a freight train in Greece.

The number of fatalities is increasing: According to the fire department, at least 32 people died.

Train accident between Athens and Thessaloniki: Search and rescue operations are in full swing in the early morning hours of Wednesday (March 1).

Update from Wednesday (March 1st), 6.30 a.m.: In the serious train accident in Greece on Wednesday night, the number of fatalities was corrected upwards: According to the fire department, at least 32 people died. Another 53 people were seriously injured and treated in hospitals.

“The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” said a spokesman for the fire department on state television. “It’s a tragedy,” said a firefighter on state television from the scene of the accident near the city of Larissa. Rescuers used cranes and other heavy equipment to try to lift the derailed wagons to look for survivors and victims, reporters at the scene said.

Disaster in Greece: passenger train collides with freight train

First report from Wednesday (March 1), 5:19 a.m.: Athens – At least 26 people died in a serious train accident in Greece on Wednesday night (March 1). A spokesman for the fire brigade also said on state television that 85 people were injured when a freight train collided with a passenger train, some of them seriously. “The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Even with heavy equipment, ”said the spokesman. According to state television, there were 350 travelers and 20 railway workers on board the trains.

No details were available from official sources about the circumstances of the accident. According to the first information from railway workers, a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train coming from the opposite direction. The first three carriages of the passenger train were smashed, eyewitnesses said. Greek television showed videos from the scene of the accident near Tempi in central Greece. Firefighters and rescue workers tried to find survivors in the rubble. “Most of the injured have head injuries, broken pelvises, arms and legs. Unfortunately, there are numerous people who are still in the rubble,” a member of a rescue team told reporters at the scene.

Serious train accident in Greece: at least 26 dead

A survivor said fire broke out on the passenger train after the collision. “There was chaos and a roar from hell,” he added on state television. “We smashed the window panes with our suitcases and groped our way out of our wagon in the dark,” said a young man. The train had started in Athens and headed to the Greek port city of Thessaloniki, other survivors said on TV.

The route, which connects Athens with the northern Greek port of Thessaloniki, has been modernized in recent years. The Greek railways (Hellenic Train) are operated by the Italian state railway Ferroviaria dello Stato Italiano (FS). Railway workers said on the Greek broadcaster Real FM that, despite the modernization, there were significant problems with the electrical coordination of traffic control.