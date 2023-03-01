At least 32 people have died and 85 have been injured, 25 of them in serious condition, after two trains collided head-on near the Greek town of Tempe, in the center of the country. Around midnight, a commercial train and a passenger train have collided, as reported by the Greek Fire Department and the ERT chain has collected.

According to preliminary reports, the passenger train – in which 350 people were on board and which made the route Thessaloniki (north) to Larisa (center) – had diverted to a wrong lane, where the commercial was circulating. The collision has caused the derailment of three of the carriages of the passenger convoy.

«Carriages one and two do not exist. Due to the seriousness of the collision, they were expelled,” the regional governor of Thessaly, Kostas Agorastos, told ERT, detailing that among the injured there are people with burns and mutilations.

For his part, the mayor of Tempo, Giorgos Manoli, has assured that the first three carriages have developed temperatures of 1,200 to 1,500 degrees Celsius.

efe







Forty ambulances have rushed to the scene of the incident, treating the many injured, who have been transferred to the University Hospital of the city of Larisa and the Hospital of the city of Katerinis. Currently, more than 50 people remain admitted.

Meanwhile, the head of the Larisa train station, who was in charge at the time of the accident; the representative of the Hellenic Train company, as well as another official have been taken to the Larisa Police Department, according to the aforementioned media.

In addition to the firefighters, the Police and the Army have mobilized to help in the rescue tasks, activating an alert protocol as planned in the event of such accidents, according to the aforementioned chain.