The state of health of the President of the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology Leonid Roshal, who was hospitalized in Moscow, became known Telegram-Mash channel.

According to available information, 89-year-old Dr. Roshal was transferred from the intensive care unit to the surgery department. After surgery, his health condition stabilized. It is reported that now the famous doctor will undergo rehabilitation in a regular ward.

Earlier, the media reported that Roshal was in intensive care. It is known that the surgeon entered the medical facility at the end of February. Specialists performed an operation on him. After additional studies, Roshal was diagnosed with a fracture of the neck of the left femur.