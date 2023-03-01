Home page World

Smoke billows as firefighters and rescue workers work after two trains collided near Larissa. © Vaggelis Kousioras/AP

A railway tragedy unfolds in central Greece at night. There are many dead and injured. Rescue teams try to find survivors in crashed wagons.

At least 16 people died when a freight train collided with a passenger train on Wednesday night in central Greece. This was said by a spokesman for the fire brigade on state radio (ERT).

85 people were injured. “The search is ongoing,” the spokesman for the fire department said. Numerous hospitals have been put on alert. It was said that 350 people were on board the passenger train.

Greek television showed videos from the scene of the accident near Tempi in central Greece. Carriages of both trains were smashed. Firefighters and rescue workers were trying to find survivors in the rubble, reporters at the scene said. dpa