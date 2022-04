British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving Downing Street| Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by British police for attending parties during the Covid-19 lockdown. The information is from the BBC network.

Since the beginning of the year, Scotland Yard has been investigating a series of meetings at 10 Downing Street, seat of the British parliament, and at the Prime Minister’s office, between 2020 and 2021. 19, which prohibited visits and limited gatherings to two people, outdoors. To date, more than 50 fines have been imposed.

According to the BBC, the prime minister’s office confirmed that Johnson and Sunak were notified by the Metropolitan Police that they would receive fine notices, but there was no word on which event would have triggered the penalties. Police did not name those fined, but the government promised to reveal whether Johnson and Sunak were among them.

Faced with the news, opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer reinforced the two politicians’ request for resignation. In January, Boris Johnson had already ruled out the possibility of resigning from Parliament as a result of investigations into alleged parties held during the lockdown.