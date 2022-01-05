At least 13 dead, including 7 children, in a fire in Philadelphia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
According to local authorities, 26 people lived in the building where the fire broke out.
Firefighters reported that the causes of the house fire in the eastern United States were unknown.
January 05, 2022, 11:38 AM
At least 13 people perished this Wednesday in the fire of a house in Philadelphia (this), 7 of them minors, announced a person in charge of the city firefighters and the American media.
(Read here: USA: impressive snowstorm paralyzes the capital for hours)
“I have no words to describe how we feel,” said this fire official, who confirmed that at least “eight people” managed to escape the flames.
(Also: the US registers more than a million cases of covid-19 in one day)
The city’s fire service reported that its personnel arrived at the official protection building around 06:40 am (11:40 GMT) “and they encountered a strong fire on the second floor of a three-story building.”
In total, 26 people lived in the building, according to local authorities. “It took 50 minutes to get the fire under control,” the fire service reported in a tweet.
The building is located in a densely populated area close to a university, the Art Museum and other institutions in the city.
The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper assures that the building belongs to the city’s housing service. What was a single-family home has initially been converted into two apartments, says the newspaper that quotes the police.
Neighbors assured the local media that they are shocked by the fire. At the moment the causes of the fire are unknown. According to the local press, at least 4 fire detectors were out of service.
AFP
