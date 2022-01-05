“In the Italian regions, surgical departments are again closing down to convert them into Covid beds, operating theaters are decimated to allocate surgeons to emergency rooms and Covid areas, waiting lists are getting longer again: we are returning exactly to the scenario of the other Covid waves, as if these two years had passed in vain. It is hallucinating to unload the weight of this new wave on the health system by increasing the pressure on hospitals without intervening on new restrictions.“This was reported by Marco Scatizzi, president of the Italian Hospital Surgeons Association (Acoi).

“In recent days – continues Scatizzi – I have been discussing daily with colleagues from all the Italian regions: in Veneto, Friuli, Trentino and Piedmont we have very serious situations where the surgical activity has almost completely stopped. We are talking about thousands of patients who risk not being treated or where it is not possible to diagnose time-dependent diseases such as tumors “.

President Acoi announces that “in the next few hours we will write to Minister Speranza, to the regional health councilors, to the general direction of the ministry and to all the Regions: we want hospital surgery to work 100%, we want to save lives, we want to be on the side of our patients, we want the entire National Health Service to function in every part of Italy. We do not want to be accomplices of those who, through negligence or non-compliance, endanger the lives of patients and surgeons themselves “.

“As if that were not enough, in this scenario we are – underlines Scatizzi – experiencing a further paradox: for them organizational gaps, some health facilities exploit the generosity and sense of responsibility of hospital surgeons by forcing them into grueling shifts. A phenomenon that is causing tremendous stress and which, as most likely happened to our colleague from Bari a few days ago, risks putting the very lives of our colleagues at risk “.