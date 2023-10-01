In a leisure venue in Murcia, Spain, a fire broke out this Sunday, October 1st, which spread to two adjoining nightclubs. So far 13 fatalities have been found.

At least 13 people have died in a fire that spread through three nightclubs in Murcia, southeastern Spain, emergency services said on Sunday.

Four people have been hospitalized for smoke inhalation and rescue teams are still searching for people unaccounted for after the fire.

Diego Seral of the Spanish National Police said the dead were found at the Fonda nightclub, which had suffered most of the damage from the fire, including the collapse of its roof, he added.

The collapse was making it difficult to locate the victims, and it was still difficult to pinpoint where exactly the fire started, he said.

According to the spokesperson for the Teatre nightclub, María Dolores Albellán, the fire originated in the Fonda nightclub, before spreading to the two adjacent nightclubs.

“I think we left between 30 seconds and a minute before the alarms went off and all the lights went off (and) the screams saying there was a fire,” said one of the survivors, who was not identified.

The identification of the deceased, who had gathered for a celebration in the entertainment venue whose interior roof collapsed, is being carried out by the scientific police. Meanwhile, investigations continue to clarify what happened.

The Murcia city council has declared three days of mourning and its mayor, José Ballesta, conveyed his condolences to family and friends of the victims on behalf of the municipal corporation. He also announced that flags on public buildings throughout the region will fly at half-mast between tomorrow, Monday and Wednesday.

The regional president, Fernando López Miras, also expressed his condolences to family and friends of the victims. “Today is a day of mourning and pain for the region,” he said in a statement and thanked “from the bottom of his heart” the troops who are working during the last hours in this work.

This fire is the deadliest recorded in Spain in a leisure venue since the tragedy in 1990 at the Flying nightclub in Zaragoza, where 43 people died.

With EFE and Reuters