Emergency services in Murcia said that rescue teams are still searching for people whose fate is unknown after the accident.

One survivor said, “Five family members and two friends are missing.”

Diego Serral, a member of the Spanish National Police, told reporters that dead people were found in the “La Fonda” nightclub, one of the three adjacent nightclubs, which suffered the most damage as a result of the fire, especially its roof, which collapsed.

He added that the collapse made it difficult to locate the victims, and that it was difficult to indicate the exact location where the fire broke out, according to Reuters.

He added that identifying the bodies would take some time. Emergency services reported that the death toll, which had been increasing throughout the day, had reached 13 people. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Murcia Mayor Jose Baesta told reporters earlier that authorities found seven bodies in the same area on the first floor where the fire broke out.

Maria Dolores Albian, spokeswoman for the Teatre nightclub, told reporters that the fire first broke out in the adjacent La Fonda nightclub before the flames spread to the two neighboring nightclubs.

Baesta declared 3 days of mourning for the souls of those killed. Flags were flown at half-mast outside the Murcia municipality building.

A video clip posted on the account of the Emergency Department in Murcia on X showed firefighting teams trying to control the flames inside the nightclub. The clip also showed the roof, part of which was destroyed by fire.

“We are grief-stricken,” Baesta told Spanish television’s 24 Hour News channel, adding that rescue teams were continuing to search for missing people.

He added that the fire broke out at approximately 6:00 am local time and was brought under control.

He stated that 4 people were receiving treatment in hospital due to smoke inhalation.