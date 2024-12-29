At least 122 dead after plane crashes in South Korea

At least 122 people have died after a plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a fence this Sunday after landing at Muan International Airport, in the South Korean province of South Jeolla (southeast), although the rest are believed to have died. of people on board would also have died.

The fire service has put the confirmed deaths at 122, although a total of 179 people are believed to have lost their lives, with the exception of two people rescued, since the authorities pointed out that the majority are “presumably dead.”

The accident occurred around 9:07 (00:07 GMT), when Jeju Air flight 7C2216, which had departed from Bangkok airport in Thailand on the morning of that day, was trying to land at Muan airport and crashed into the fence.