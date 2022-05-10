Samuel Eto’o with Barcelona has won three Liga, a Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups and above all two Champions League, often as a protagonist. In short, one of those footballers that the fans certainly cannot easily forget: the Cameroonian striker and his feats remain etched in the memory of all Blaugrana fans. Thanks to an initiative orchestrated by La Liga, club and fan token platform, some supporters can not only meet him live, but even play a football match together.

All with Samuel

–

The idea has already been tested in recent months in Spain, at Atletico Madrid, and has proved to be an absolute success. In that case the scenario was obviously that of the Wanda Metropolitano and 26 fans had challenged each other in a friendly match with the participation of Diego Forlan. Again with the hashtag #LiveTheDream, this morning a similar competition was launched in the Catalan capital. Holders of Barcelona fan tokens have the chance to apply via the platform’s app and the lucky ones will have the honor of treading the Camp Nou pitch and meeting Eto’o, former Barça bomber and La Liga ambassador.