Look twice before thinking that this is real life, because it is not. This train station is not real, but it is a simulation with Unreal Engine 5which can fool even the most trained eye of how realistic it looks.

This simulation was created by the digital artist, specialized in 3D modeling, Lorenzo Drago, who made all the models for Japan’s Etchu-Daimon stationwhich he was able to recreate in a hyper-realistic way thanks to the new tools that allows to use Unreal Engine 5.

The result, as you can see, is totally impressive. In daylight, it is virtually indistinguishable from real footage with any modern camera, controlling reflections and light fill naturally offered by the new rendering technologies, such as Ray Tracing.

Drago explained on his ArtStation profile that:

“For this project I wanted to get as close as possible to photo realism. I used a camera so I could get the proportions right and as a careful point of reference. I also adjusted my measurements afterwards to help with modularity; In addition to the detailed textures and alphas that I created with photographs, I also made all the textures from scratch in Painter and created custom materials in Unreal Engine 5 to use for sky modeling or repetition-breaking masks.”

Hard to believe this is real and not a modding in Unreal Engine 5 | Source: Lorenzo Drago

Undoubtedly, this is one of the projects that most shows us the capacity and power that this new graphics engine has for the future of video gamesbut also as a great tool for animation and 3D design.

Unreal Engine 5, a new revolution in video games

Unreal Engine 4 was for many years the standard in graphics engines for 3D environments for video games and some other tools. Nevertheless, with the move to Unreal Engine 5 we are seeing advances never seen before that can help many industriesmore than just games and their ecosystems.

Epic Games’ new graphics engine has such varied applications, ranging from architecture to film and TVthanks to the multiplicity of tools, but also to the freedom that this software grants to creators and 3D modellers, who can rely on it and simplify areas of work that can take time or be much more complex in other programs dedicated to the same functions in application.

