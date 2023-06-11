Shot: singer Stas Piekha hospitalized in cardio resuscitation in Moscow

Singer Stas Piekha was in intensive care in Moscow due to heart problems. This was announced on Sunday, June 11, according to the Telegram channel. Shot citing own sources.

According to the channel, on Sunday night, the 42-year-old artist felt unwell. In particular, he complained of pain in the heart.

As a result, it was decided to hospitalize him in the cardio intensive care unit of the Botkin hospital.

In March, Stas Piekha was already in the hospital – then it was associated with a coronavirus infection. Prior to that, in 2022, the artist stated that he had problems with his joints after he had been ill with a coronavirus.