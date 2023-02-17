A statement stated, “Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani confirms that he made an offer to acquire Manchester United Football Club by 100%,” without providing any details about the amount proposed to the Red Devils.

And the media indicates that the club, which has been put up for sale since the end of last November by its American owners, the Glazers family, could become the largest sale of a sports club in the world for about 6 billion euros ($ 6.4 billion).

“The offer aims to restore the club to its former glory on and off the field and – above all – to bring fans back to the heart of Manchester United Football Club,” the statement added.

He explained that if the offer is approved, the club will be released from its debt, which currently stands at 580 million euros, and its promoters pledge to “invest in football teams, training center, stadium and infrastructure in a broad sense.”

Qatar Islamic Bank is one of the largest banks in Qatar. The largest shareholder in it is the sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, owner of the Qatar Sports Investments Company, which acquires the French club Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it is expected that there will be other offers to buy the club, as the Glazers heirs were hoping to obtain firm offers on Friday and want to complete the sale by the end of next April.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemical group Eneos, which already owns French club Nice and Swiss club Lausanne, have publicly expressed interest in buying the English club.

But the English press considered that other offers would also be made.