From: Karolin Schäfer and Niklas Hecht

An IS flag lies among rubbish and rubble on the ground of a tent camp (front). After months of fighting, Kurdish-led troops have captured the terrorist militia’s last bastion in Syria. (Archive image) © Maya Alleruzzo/dpa

According to reports from the state agency Sana, 53 people were killed in an IS terrorist attack in Syria on Friday.

Damascus – At least 53 people were killed in an attack by the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) in Syria on Friday (February 17). This is reported by activists and state media. According to the Sana State Agency and the Syrian Observatory, the attack occurred in the eastern city of Al-Sukhna.

The terrorists were armed on motorcycles, said the head of the observatory, Rami Abdel-Rahman German Press Agency (dpa) with. IS fighters reportedly attacked a checkpoint. At least seven soldiers and then 46 civilians were killed. According to Sana, people were said to have been collecting truffles near the desert city before the attack.

IS attack in Syria: several terrorists on the run

According to the Observatory, several terrorists managed to escape in addition to some victims. So far it is unclear whether the attackers shot their victims or killed them with explosives.

Al-Suchna is located in the central province of Homs. IS is now considered defeated there, but there are still active terrorist cells in Syria and Iraq carrying out attacks. Shortly before the attack became known, the US Department of Defense announced that the US military had killed a high-ranking IS member in northern Syria with a helicopter attack. (nhe/dpa)

After Earthquake in Syria in early February dramatic conditions prevail in the civil war country. Humanitarian aid is hardly getting through at the moment.