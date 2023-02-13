Kevin Trap: A very unsatisfactory game for the national goalkeeper. That’s why he was mighty angry at the people in front of him. What a change of times: had hardly anything to hold on to in the first half. And then it was quickly 0:1 after the restart. Before the 0:2 he fended off Adamyan’s shot. But he couldn’t be there when Skhiri headed the ball. Also remained powerless at 0: 3. It wasn’t his fault.

tuta: Again with a head bandage after his injury against Darmstadt. Made too many bad passes at first. Slipped away several times and made a dangerous counterattack possible for Cologne. In some situations, he wasn’t an anchor of stability, as is so often the case.

Makoto Hasebe: Will explain in March whether he will extend his contract again for a year. With regard to his current performance, there is little to be said against it despite the 0: 3. Experienced a roller coaster of emotions as a defender: In the first half, the Japanese still had everything under control. Skillfully stood in the way of a Cologne counterattack. After the change of sides, however, he could not sufficiently stop the Cologne counterattack before the 0:2. The structure in the defensive game now took damage in important moments.

Evan Ndicka: Despite a poor performance against Darmstadt, coach Glasner gave him a commitment. Justified the trust for a long time. Very attentive at the back. Clarified twice in dire need. The robust professional could not prevent the 0:2. More has to come from him going forward.

Buta: Almost with an own goal, he managed to win the ball in front, he puts a lot of pressure on the opponents. His cross play, on the other hand, could be improved.

Daichi Kamada: More workers than artists. Didn’t avoid a duel. But he didn’t bring his creative skills to the team’s benefit as usual.

Jibril Sov: Before the 0:1 he let himself be left behind by goal scorer Timo Hübers. Closing gaps is actually the specialty of the Swiss. Not this time. Loved a lot again. However, it did too little.

Philip Max: Scored his most recent Bundesliga goal against FC – in June 2020 for Augsburg. Didn’t come close to scoring this time except for one situation in the second half. Was often searched for and played. That spoke for him after such a short adjustment period.

Jesper Lindstrom: Returned to the starting lineup after a one-game break due to injury. Aggressive and peppy. But what was missing on Sunday was what ultimately makes the striker so special: when it came down to it, Lindström wasn’t able to assert himself as he did last time. His crosses from a promising position found no takers. Shot Max once.

Mario Götze: One of the strongest running players in the top five again this time. His moments of genius weren’t enough this time to turn the game around. The icing on the cake was missing. Could have worked more resolutely before the cross to make it 0-1.

Randal Kolo Muani: Scored six goals in the last four competitive games, scoring twice twice. But this time without success. The Frenchman was busy as usual and did not shy away from defensive work. Up front, however, he was unlucky in many situations and was unable to take the decisive trick. Skhiri unintentionally put the hit to the ultimately decisive 3:0.

Rafael Borre: Got a chance for Lindstrom. He struggled and labored, but the effort didn’t bring Eintracht forward.

Ansgar Knauff: Substituted for Buta who was cautioned. Didn’t have any significant effect despite his zeal.

Sebastian Rode: Replaced Sov. Didn’t help Eintracht turn around this time.

Lucas Alario: Was allowed on the field for Hasebe. Didn’t stop Skhiri from making it 3-0 in Cologne.