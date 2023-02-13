At the proposal of the AIDS Care Foundationhe February 13th of the year 2012eve of Day of love and Friendshipwas established in 31 countries as the “International Condom Day“, with the aim of encouraging the responsible use of contraceptive methods and assist in the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases (STD).

In Mexicoaccording to National Youth Program (Projuventud), in matters of sexual and reproductive health, seven out of 10 young people who have sexual intercourse for the first time are between the ages of 15 and 19 and more than half (55.6%) reported using some contraceptive method during their first sexual intercourse, the condom being the main method used.

What is it and what is its effectiveness?

The condom or condom is a thin and elastic rubber, latex or polyurethane sheath that is placed on the penis to prevent the passage of semen, avoiding unwanted pregnancies. His effectiveness as a contraceptive method is 85 to 95%.

For women there is also a female condomwhich works in a similar way and with very similar levels of efficiency.

The condom helps prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) such as AIDS, gonorrhea, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, syphilis, genital herpes, or the human papilloma virus.

Why does the condom fail?

For condoms to achieve their purpose effectively, to prevent STDs and unwanted pregnancies, they must take into account the following recommendations:

Keep condoms in a safe place away from objects that can damage it

condoms in a away from objects that can damage it Before its use, check expiration date and that it is not broken

and that it is not broken Open the package carefully so as not to break the condom

so as not to break the condom do not reuse condom, but use a new one with each sexual act

do not use he male condom together with the female one, because they can be broken

he because they can be broken use lubricants water or silicone based

water or silicone based Avoid using oil-based products such as baby oil, lotions, Vaseline, or cooking oil, as these can break the condom

such as baby oil, lotions, Vaseline, or cooking oil, as these can break the condom After use, discard condom in the trash, being careful not to spill the fluids.

In the country, men are the ones who use condoms the most during their sexual encounters. This data was revealed in the National Health and Nutrition Survey (Ensanut) 2018-2019, where it was reported that 75 percent of adolescent males used condoms, in contrast to 51 percent of females.