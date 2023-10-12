DThe Ludwigsburger Schanzacker could be mentioned in future history books. Last Sunday, around a thousand people gathered there to demonstrate against the construction of a new state initial reception center (LEA) for asylum seekers. Among them were the Green councilors from the small communities of Tamm and Asperg and even the members of the asylum working group.

Calling for demonstrations or marches against a state government project is not one of the core tasks of local politicians. But the high number of asylum seekers is changing a lot in Germany. During the first refugee crisis in 2015, there would probably have been two demonstrations in Ludwigsburg – one by supporters of LEA construction and one by opponents.