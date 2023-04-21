AMD seems to be preparing two custom Ryzen Z1 APUs based on the Phoenix design for the ASUS ROG Ally handheld console. We recently got to see the custom AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU in action, designed for the handheld console ASUS ROG Ally. The APU is part of the Phoenix family, but instead of using the Ryzen 7040 nomenclature it is categorized as a Z1. We got to see the Extreme variant in previous tests, but based on the latest benchmarks it seems that there is another SKU.

AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme it features 8 Zen 4 cores with 16 threads, 16MB L3 cache, and 8MB L2 cache. The base clock is 3.30 GHz, with a boost of almost 5.1 GHz, and it should have a TDP between 15 and 28W. The iGPU is the Radeon 780M, equipped with 12 RDNA 3 computing units for a total of 768 cores. These should easily exceed 2GHz, although the Geekbench database only reports a base clock of 800MHz.

AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

In addition to the Z1 Extreme, there is also the APU Standard AMD Ryzen Z1 with 6 Zen 4 cores, 12 threads, 16MB L3 cache and 6MB L2 cache. This chip has a lower base and boost clock at 3.20GHz and 5.0GHz respectively. The GPU side features 4x RDNA 3 compute units for just 256 cores. That’s 66% fewer cores than the Radeon 780M iGPU featured on the Extreme, and the base clock is once again set at 800MHz. It’s unknown if this chip will be a second SKU or if it will only be used in a prototype. of the ASUS ROG Ally handheld console.





AMD Ryzen Z1

According to Videocardz, they do exist two variants of the portable console ASUS ROG Ally, the RC71L and RC71X, although AMD’s standard Z1 Extreme and Z1 APUs both appear in the RC71L variant.

