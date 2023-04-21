For Claudio Cajado (PP-PE), Haddad’s proposal is “more modern” because it controls revenue and estimates zero deficit

The rapporteur for the new fiscal framework in the Chamber, Claudio Cajado (PP-PE), said that the government’s proposal Lula (EN) is “better” It is “more modern” than the spending cap –currently in effect. He made the statement in an interview with CNN published this Friday (21.Apr.2023).

For the deputy, the project is “important” It is “necessary” why “attacks the elevation” It is “controls revenue”in addition to estimating zero deficit in 2024.

Cajado estimated that the new framework will be voted on by May 10 – the deadline proposed by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). “I don’t call it a framework because it refers to a skeleton, something old. And anchor is something that sinks. I call it the new fiscal framework”said the deputy.

In the project sent by the government, non-compliance with the targets does not characterize an infraction. The president in turn will only have to send a letter to Congress explaining himself, as with the Central Bank with the inflation target.

On this point, Cajado said he will understand “in what context” it is. “I’m still reading the draft. I’m not going to do something that’s in my own head“, he stated.

“I do not want to issue a personal opinion at this moment so as not to contaminate the ideas that may contribute”completes the deputy.

Cajado was confirmed as rapporteur for the new framework on Thursday (20.Apr). It is a trusted name of Lira. Fhi deputy leader of the Government in the Chamber during the term of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

UNDERSTAND THE NEW FRAMEWORK

The mechanism that should replace the spending cap will have an extra investment limit of BRL 25 billionfrom 2025 to 2028.

This value will only be applied if the primary result exceeds the ceiling of the tolerance interval, which varies according to the target established each year. There will be a floor for investments to be corrected by IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index), responsible for measuring the country’s official inflation.

In 2023, the value for public investments is approximately R$ 75 billion. O Power360 list below project points:

The text proposes fiscal targets that will have effects on the reference year and the following 3 years. That is, the government will have a numerical objective for the primary result, which is the balance between revenues and expenditures.

If the government meets the fiscal target, spending growth will be capped at 70% of the increase in primary revenues, which are government revenues from taxes and transfers. If the primary balance is below the band, there will be a reduction in expenditure growth to 50% in relation to the increase in revenue in the following year.