Review theAsus Chromebook CX1500 it was anything but easy, because I had to try first of all to understand the usefulness of its Chrome OS operating system and finally evaluate the overall performance. All this with a persistent question that haunted me: “Who can use such a tool?”. But let’s go slow and I’ll explain it step by step.

Asus Chromebook CX1500: Introduction

The box made entirely of recycled cardboard, with particular attention to the limitation of waste is truly commendable. Inside, in addition to the Asus Chromebook CX1500 protected by a fabric envelope, you will find a 45W type C battery charger (unfortunately not interchangeable), mini instructions and warranty. I have to say I was really surprised with this one super ecological choice and intelligent.

The Asus Chromebook CX1500 feels a little cheap to the touch, coated with plastic, at least a really hard plastic and finished to the millimeter. Front and rear speakers, on the left side: Type-C power supply, one USB input, audio jack and SD card reader. On the right side instead: a type C input and another USB input. The weight is 1.74 kg, not quite a feather and a 15.6 “screen connected to hinges that allow it to open to 180 degrees. Finally, the non-backlit ISO 65% keyboard and a mini trackpad.

Asus Chromebook CX1500: Technical info and tests

Google Chrome Operating System

Intel® Celeron® N3350 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)

15.6 inch HD (1366 x 768) 16: 9 display, Anti-Glare, 220nits, NTSC: 45%, 3-sided ultra-thin bezels with 77% screen-to-body ratio.

64G eMMC storage

On board 4G LPDDR4 RAM memory – Not Expandable

Integrated Intel® HD Graphics 500 Video Card

720p HD Webcam / Without Privacy Shutter

Voice control with support for Google Assistant voice recognition

Spill resistant NON Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.4mm key travel

And here we are at the actual exam, because the data thus thrown a little on the table does not make much sense, especially for a product of less than € 300. If we were to refer to these specs for a Windows product you’d already be laughing out loud, but we’re talking about Chrome OS here, and there’s very little to laugh about I assure you.

Yes, because for some system optimization magic, the Asus Chromebook CX1500 not only holds its own against much higher cost Android smartphones, but almost outclasses them. To begin with, starting from scratch is performed almost double the speed of a high-end Android product, from standby it is almost immediate, about 2 seconds. However, it must be considered that it is a bit slow to open the apps as soon as it is turned on.

But in the end, to evaluate it, do I have to compare it only with Android or also with Windows? And here the matter gets very complicated. Certainly Chrome OS was born with a completely different intent than Windows, so obviously it does not have the same apps or the same power available, but unfortunately it does not even have the same workflow capacity.

Simply Chrome OS is an Android version for laptop devices, or for front office terminals. The key to its existence can be summed up in the economy of these devices and their appearance. Let me explain better, obviously we cannot always operate from a smartphone or tablet, there are situations in which it is required the convenience of a large screen and a high speed of operation for simple applications.

Imagine working in the secretariat of a studio of any kind, having a basic PC available, especially after the silicon crisis of recent years, would cost you half a fortune. Especially after the new update to Windows 11 which requires a compatible video card, and the price rises even if you then only have to use Office suite, email, zoom, Adobe reader and a browser. It would not make sense.

As it would make no sense to buy a Windows mini pc under spec, operating in impossible times due to the scarcity of system resources. This is where Chromebooks come into play. It may seem absurd, but in reality the back office and front office sector very often only needs speed for more than basic applications, which can also be found on the Play Store.

Asus Chromebook CX1500: applications

The Asus Chromebook CX1500 has exactly that at its disposal, all or almost all of the Play Store. Almost all because obviously for reasons of limited resources, it is not suitable for gaming or Adobe or Cad suites, but as I have already explained to you, that is not the reason for its existence. Even if some games run quite smoothly, to give you an example Asphalt 9 runs with dignity, while other games are installed but crash miserably.

Obviously not everything is plain sailing, there are workflow problems, as I had already mentioned, they are not disabling but they cannot be ignored either. For example, you will not be able to open two documents at the same time to compare them, there are no ways to create shortcuts on the desktop, of any kind, and above all the touch screen is not available although it is possible to open the screen to 180 degrees.

Specifically, the choice not to put a touch screen is a bit the Achilles heel that makes the structure collapse. Having the pen for the touch and a whole range of applications for the pen available would have taken the whole experience to a whole other level, compensating for the lack of typical Windows features, and getting much closer to the full experience of Android from a terminal. laptop.

So more workflow speed, the possibility of choosing between pen and the uncomfortable 65% keyboard with a trackpad not too usable, albeit with gestures, which however do not prove to be very useful, indeed sometimes they just make us nervous for the lack of a recognition accurate.

Asus Chromebook CX1500: very poor visibility

However, the speed and fluidity of management of streaming services are surprising, which obviously cannot be viewed at a higher resolution to the native HD of 1366 x 768, however, there is no slowdown and some nice vivid colors stand out. However, there is one problem that the Asus Chromebook CX1500 absolutely cannot fail to notice, and it is the low brightness of the screen, not up to the level of the modern offer.

Lateral visibility almost non-existent, in situations of strong light it is not possible to distinguish practically anything on the screen, and backlighting is an aberrant thing. Let’s say even a low-end smartphone on this one tears it up over and over again.

The thing that really struck me instead is the battery life, which travels quietly for two days of intense work, without giving in, and recharges in just an hour and a quarter. Really extraordinary!

Let’s say that the Asus Chromebook CX1500 is a basic work tool, fast for simple applications, it can certainly also be used as a school tool, or even for those who are not super accustomed to using operating systems other than a smartphone environment, but still wants a home station, with a large enough screenwithout having to spend a fortune.

You can find the Asus Chromebook CX1500 on the ASUS official store.