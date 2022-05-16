Something big rarely happens in Clifden, Ireland, so when a Dutch camera crew with farmer Hans and his date Annette traveled to the small village to shoot Farmer seeks wife, hotel owner Brian Hughes was so proud that he decided to make a painting of his guests. Hans and Annette have our beautiful landscape in the spotlight set up in the Netherlands.”

The adventure is over for Hans and Annette. At least, on television. The lovebirds have completely found each other and made yesterday in the denouement of farmer seeks wife known to stick together. ,,I feel like I have the first prize’, Annette exulted about her Hans.

Before making the decision to move on, the two went on many dates and conversations to get to know each other better. For their city trip date, they traveled to Clifden in Ireland, where they played golf, visited a traditional church and also declared their love for each other. See also Around 300,000 new cases again: the seven-day incidence exceeds the 1700 threshold

For Brian Hughes of the Abbeyglen Castle Hotel, where Hans and Annette stayed, the visit was such a special event that he decided to portray Hans and Annette on a canvas. It is not often that Hughes’ village Clifden is presented so grandly in a much-watched program.

,,I made this painting because I thought it was an honor that Hans and Annette stayed in my castle hotel and because they showed our beautiful landscape in the spotlight have set up in the Netherlands. Two very lovely people who have fallen in love with my hotel, my lively city of Clifden, my beautiful region of Connemara and above all with each other,” Hughes tells this site.

How Hans and Annette reacted to the painting? “They messaged me, ‘Wow! We become silent. We think it’s so beautiful.”

Hans and Annette cycling through Zeeland. © KRO/NCRV



