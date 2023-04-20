Today Asus has announced its new laptop “without any compromise” from a technical point of view, a little gem that also combines the convenience of thinness and environmental sustainability. It’s about the new Zenbook S 13OLED (UX5340), from profile super thin Of 1cm and a chassis super light Of 1kg.

The key points of this product are, in addition to its sizethe 360° sustainability (since it was designed as a carbon neutral notebook with recycled metals and plastics, eco-friendly aluminum and 100% FSC Mix packaging), and no technical compromises:

16:10 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED display with Dolby Vision

13th generation Intel Core processors

32GB of RAM

1TB PCIe SSD

63Wh battery

FHD IR/3DNR/ALS Camera

Windows 11 Home/Pro base operating system

2 x Thunderbolt 4

4 Type C

HDMI 2.1 connectivity

USB 3.2 Gen2

According to the specifications and materials, what ASUS is preparing to offer the public with its new one Zenbook S 13OLED (UX5340) is an experience that is always on the gosuitable for those who, above all for work or study, tend to move often, and cannot renounce the quality and performance of a top-level computer.

The perfect combination of performance and portability, which will also have reduced electricity consumption on your side, since this notebook exceeds the ENERGY STAR energy efficiency standard by 43%.