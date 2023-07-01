The premiere of “Asu Mare 4” It’s been around for several months now and it continues to give people something to talk about, especially to those who harshly commented that the production was more of an advertising spot than a movie.

In a recent interview, Carlos Alcantara He has responded that he is surprised that they are still talking about his tape after four months have passed. He added that the reviews he cares about are from those people who actually went to see the movie, either in theaters or at home.

Why have you criticized “Asu Mare 4”?

The wave of criticism towards “Asu Mare 4” and, therefore, to ‘Cachín’ would have originated because, for some, the film was more of an advertisement for the Promart company than a true film production.

In addition, the controversy over Ricardo Mendoza was questioned, who was possibly removed from the cast due to certain comments during his “Hablando huevadas” shows.

What does Carlos Alcántara think of the criticism of “Asu Mare 4”?

For the artist, his film has received the best reviews, especially from the people who matter most to him: those who have gone to the cinema to see “Asu Mare 4”. In addition, he indicated that, on the Netflix platform, there are many positive comments.

On the other hand, the popular ‘Cachín’ added that, as in many aspects, “there is no one that everyone likes” and that constructive criticism is welcome, since he is just beginning his career as a director. He also said that if they “keep talking, I’ll make more movies.”

