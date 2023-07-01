They will last until Sunday 2 July in Columbus, in the United States, the last round of the International Championships will be held which will also allow American fans to earn points to fly directly to Yokohama, Japan, and try to get the title of best coach of the world. the fights that will take place this weekend will be broadcast in real time and with commentary in Italian on the Twitch channel Cydonia_Chiara from 14:00 to 2:00 on Friday and Saturday and from 19:30 to 00:00 on Sunday, the final day in where the finals of the Pokémon North American International Championships will be held. This is the last Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet tournament before the World Championships, as well as the last chance to take home the 500 Championship Points up for grabs for the first place finisher and 250 points for the remaining 8 qualifiers. This appointment will see a very large number of participants since the seats at the World Championships reserved for the occasion are half of those in Europe. There will also be the best coaches leaving from Europe and South America, determined to overturn the final result on the other side of the world.