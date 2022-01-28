Astronomy, “the brightest thing in the sky”

Extraordinary discovery for astronomy. A astrological mystery wonderful has just been unveiled. For a few hours Natasha Hurley Walker is astrophysics more chased in the world after that up Nature An article has been published about something that shouldn’t be there: “One radio source which is repeated with a precise periodicity, every 18.8 minutesand it persists for about a minute each time. “Put simply, a star that no one had ever seen, only hypothesized by the theories. All of this, moreover, “only” 4 thousand light years away from usinside the Milky Way. “At first – explains Natasha Hurley Walker to Corriere della Sera – I thought we must have made a mistake: that nothing in the sky could be so bright and yet change so quickly. Then I thought that perhaps it was an artificial signalan airplane, a satellite. But it was impossible: we kept finding it in the same place, moving with the stars and the sun. “

“We understood – continues Hurley to Corriere – that we had to correct the movement of the Earth around the Sun and this allowed us to understand that the signal had to be located outside the solar system. We calculated the distance using radio data. Meanwhile, the discovery became more and more exciting: we were finding something totally new that no one expected to see! Well, it was wonderful. No one had ever observed a radio source repeating itself this way. The most similar discovery was made by scientist Hyman’s team in 2005 who had discovered the “Burster” of the galactic center, an episode that produced five explosions 77 minutes away from each other. And then he fell silent“.

