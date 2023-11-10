The US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Thursday that American astronaut Frank Borman, who was the commander of the Apollo 8 mission, died at the age of 95.

NASA added that Borman died last Tuesday in the Billings area, in the US state of Montana. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, “Today we remember one of the best astronauts at NASA. Astronaut Frank Borman was a true American hero.” As commander of the Apollo 8 mission, the astronaut led the first manned mission around the Moon in 1968, and paved the way for a lunar landing a few months later.

Borman was born in the US state of Indiana and developed a passion for airplanes at the age of 15, which eventually led him to the Air Force and then NASA. Borman has received numerous awards, including the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.