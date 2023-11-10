Albert Einstein is brooding over a piece of paper, his eyes hidden behind sunglasses. Next to him, a young Asian woman is eating from a bowl with chopsticks. And Uncle Dagobert looks happily over at the two of them from the side with a suitcase of money in his right hand. If you like, you can see these three pictures painted by Mike Kuhlmann in the new co-working space in Bad Nauheim as programmatic for the location. In collaboration with partners, the city wants to offer a space on the first floor of In den Kolnaden 7 for office workers and founders who can further develop their ideas in a colorful environment and ideally monetize them.

In the rooms of the city’s housing association, behind the reception there is a 334 square meter conference room with a large screen and other technology. There are three smaller offices. If you’re looking for silence, you can retreat to a soundproof cockpit. For those less sensitive to noise, there are workstations at white tables in a spacious office. In the middle of the floor there is a kitchen with a dining table. In addition to a modern coffee machine, there is a microwave, a dishwasher and a refrigerator. Hot water can be drawn from a special tap above the sink.

“Work Nouveau” next to the Bad Nauheim spa park

The city did not purchase any of the office furniture, as is usually the case for offices and co-working spaces. Rather, they come from Party-Rent from Ober-Mörlen. This company earns its money by equipping conferences with furniture and partitions, carpeting, dishes and glasses. From next spring, it also wants to attract customers for rental furniture in offices with its new subsidiary Office-Rent, as managing director Christian Eichenberger has announced. Party-Rent is still in the middle of preparation. In this respect, the workplace in Bad Nauheim with 20 places called “Work Nouveau” is a pilot project. But how did the city even find out about the service provider’s plans?

“We found out about this from our network,” says Matthias Wielicki, who is responsible for central control in the city administration. Regardless, Eichenberger lives in the spa town on the USA, and Party-Rent sponsors the Red Devils from EC Bad Nauheim. The city asked Eichenberger whether he wanted to get involved in the co-working space – especially since his company’s basic attitude fits well with the city’s desire to operate as sustainably as possible. Party-Rent, for example, produces the shelves used as transport planks for “Work Nouveau”. The wood would otherwise end up in the waste incinerator and be given a second life. The raw look also fits well with the spirit of the times and visually loosens up the large office.









Unlike usual, the office chair covers are no longer glued to the seat shell. This means they can be replaced if they become threadbare. Party-Rent also repairs scratches in the frame. As a result, the company extends the service life by about twice as much, as Eichenberger says. This serves the customers’ finances and the environment because less is produced. According to Wielicki, the agreement with the company provides for the exchange of furniture when it has served its purpose or is no longer functional due to other requirements.







Healthcare industry in view

The co-working space, funded by the state with 250,000 euros, is also intended to strengthen the location, according to Mayor Klaus Kreß. The city is primarily hoping to attract founders from the healthcare industry. Almost half of the jobs subject to social security contributions in the spa town are in this sector of the economy. Wielicki calculates that every euro generated in this sector generates 38 cents in sales in retail and catering.

If you want to rent a room in “Work Nouveau”, you can choose the day pass for 25 euros. A permanent workplace costs 250 euros per month.