The new PlayStation ‘mascot’ already has its GOTY. ‘Astro Bot’, a recent exclusive PS5 title, has won the award for best video game of the year at The Game Awards, the Oscars of this type of entertainment, in the early hours of Friday. The work competed with other colossi, such as ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’, ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ or ‘Balatro’, a mobile title that has taken home a good handful of awards, as has ‘Metaphor: ReFantanzio’ by Atlus.

The video game of the most famous new PlayStation robot – with the permission of others, such as the legendary Clank – had already been considered a GOTY favorite for weeks. It is a platform-type title with rich gameplay, impeccable level design and a well-measured level of difficulty. It almost looks like Super Mario, but on the competition’s console.

At the time, Jamie Smith, head of animation for the work, told ABC that the future of Astro, the possible emergence of a franchise starring the character, would depend on the success of this title. Given what we have seen, what is expected is that in a few years he will return with a new adventure.

Another success for the Spanish video game

The Barcelona developer Nomada already won the award in 2019 with its first work, the beautiful ‘Gris’, and now, in 2024, it has repeated with the second: ‘Snow‘, which has been recognized as the best game with impact. The work, tremendously intimate and inviting to calm and introspection, shines both for its playability and for its art. The music is also on another level.









Like every year, the gala has served for companies to show the public some of the most interesting proposals they are working on for the future. The Naughty Dog studio (Uncharted, The Last of Us) has announced that it is working on a new IP called ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’. In the cyberpunk video game, the user will control the space bounty hunter Jordan A. Mun, who has been stranded on a godforsaken planet for 100 years. It has been in development since 2020 and will arrive, at some point, exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Comes back The Witcher with its fourth installment, which this time will star a mature Ciri. Lots of role-playing and fantasy and a great world to discover. At the moment there is no known release date, what there is no doubt is that, when it arrives, it will be a sales success. There is no shortage of followers for the franchise.

From Ueda to ‘Ninja Gaiden’

The case of CD Projekt’s star IP is no exception; During the games the return of a good handful of classics has been announced. To begin with, it has been shared that Fumito Ueda, developer of the historical ‘Ico’, Shadow of the Colossus’ and ‘The Last Guardian’, is finalizing his next work, this time with giant robots and aliens, which will come to PlayStation, Xbox and computer. The title remains nameless, but we have already been able to see some images.

Okami also returns, a jewel in the PlayStation 2 catalog that received a revision with graphical improvements a few years ago, with its direct continuation. And the same goes for Onimusha, another great classic that will have a new edition in 2026.

Even before the start of the awards gala, it was shared that the Sevillian developer The Game Kitchen is creating a new work in the Ninja Gaiden action saga. With a lot of pixel and great art, according to what could be seen in the promotional video. It couldn’t be any other way with the creators of ‘Blasphemous’ behind it.

All nominees and winners

Best video game of the year (GOTY)

Astro Bot (Winner)

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

best fighting game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8 (Winner)

Best virtual reality and augmented reality game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow (Winner)

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best eSports video game

Counter Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends (Winner)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best eSports athlete

33 (Neta Shapira)

Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)

Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)

Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok) (Winner)

Zywoo (Mathieu Herbaut)

ZMJJKK (Zheng Yongkang)

Best eSports team

Billibilli Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

T1 (League of Legends) (Winner)

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Games with impact

Closer the Distance

India

Neva (Winner)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Accessibility Innovation Award

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Winner)

Star Wars Outlaws

Best family game

Astro Bot (Winner)

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

best performance

Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2) (Winner)

Best action game

Black Myth: Wukong (Winner)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Most anticipated game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Grand Theft Auto VI (Winner)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2 (Winner)

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Better community support

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Winner)

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best art direction

AstroBot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Winner)

Snow

Best address

Astro Bot (Winner)

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best action and adventure game

Astro Bot (Winner)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Winner)

Best content creator

CaseOh (Winner)

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Used Pekora

Best racing and sports game

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25 (Winner)

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best simulator/strategy

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2 (Winner)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best evolving game

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2 (Winner)

Better adaptation

Arcane

Fallout (Winner)

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best soundtrack

AstroBot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Winner)

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best indie game

Animal Well

Balatro (Winner)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Snow

UFO 50

Best mobile game

AFK Journey

Balatro (Winner)

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best audio design

AstroBot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Winner)

Silent Hill 2

Public vote

Black Myth Wukong (Winner)

Genshin Impact

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Winner)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2