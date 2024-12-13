The new PlayStation ‘mascot’ already has its GOTY. ‘Astro Bot’, a recent exclusive PS5 title, has won the award for best video game of the year at The Game Awards, the Oscars of this type of entertainment, in the early hours of Friday. The work competed with other colossi, such as ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’, ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ or ‘Balatro’, a mobile title that has taken home a good handful of awards, as has ‘Metaphor: ReFantanzio’ by Atlus.
The video game of the most famous new PlayStation robot – with the permission of others, such as the legendary Clank – had already been considered a GOTY favorite for weeks. It is a platform-type title with rich gameplay, impeccable level design and a well-measured level of difficulty. It almost looks like Super Mario, but on the competition’s console.
At the time, Jamie Smith, head of animation for the work, told ABC that the future of Astro, the possible emergence of a franchise starring the character, would depend on the success of this title. Given what we have seen, what is expected is that in a few years he will return with a new adventure.
Another success for the Spanish video game
The Barcelona developer Nomada already won the award in 2019 with its first work, the beautiful ‘Gris’, and now, in 2024, it has repeated with the second: ‘Snow‘, which has been recognized as the best game with impact. The work, tremendously intimate and inviting to calm and introspection, shines both for its playability and for its art. The music is also on another level.
Like every year, the gala has served for companies to show the public some of the most interesting proposals they are working on for the future. The Naughty Dog studio (Uncharted, The Last of Us) has announced that it is working on a new IP called ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’. In the cyberpunk video game, the user will control the space bounty hunter Jordan A. Mun, who has been stranded on a godforsaken planet for 100 years. It has been in development since 2020 and will arrive, at some point, exclusively on PlayStation 5.
Comes back The Witcher with its fourth installment, which this time will star a mature Ciri. Lots of role-playing and fantasy and a great world to discover. At the moment there is no known release date, what there is no doubt is that, when it arrives, it will be a sales success. There is no shortage of followers for the franchise.
From Ueda to ‘Ninja Gaiden’
The case of CD Projekt’s star IP is no exception; During the games the return of a good handful of classics has been announced. To begin with, it has been shared that Fumito Ueda, developer of the historical ‘Ico’, Shadow of the Colossus’ and ‘The Last Guardian’, is finalizing his next work, this time with giant robots and aliens, which will come to PlayStation, Xbox and computer. The title remains nameless, but we have already been able to see some images.
Okami also returns, a jewel in the PlayStation 2 catalog that received a revision with graphical improvements a few years ago, with its direct continuation. And the same goes for Onimusha, another great classic that will have a new edition in 2026.
Even before the start of the awards gala, it was shared that the Sevillian developer The Game Kitchen is creating a new work in the Ninja Gaiden action saga. With a lot of pixel and great art, according to what could be seen in the promotional video. It couldn’t be any other way with the creators of ‘Blasphemous’ behind it.
All nominees and winners
Best video game of the year (GOTY)
Astro Bot (Winner)
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
best fighting game
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
MultiVersus
Tekken 8 (Winner)
Best virtual reality and augmented reality game
Arizona Sunshine Remake
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Batman: Arkham Shadow (Winner)
Metal: Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening
Best eSports video game
Counter Strike 2
DOTA 2
League of Legends (Winner)
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Valorant
Best eSports athlete
33 (Neta Shapira)
Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)
Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)
Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok) (Winner)
Zywoo (Mathieu Herbaut)
ZMJJKK (Zheng Yongkang)
Best eSports team
Billibilli Gaming (League of Legends)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
NAVI (Counter-Strike)
T1 (League of Legends) (Winner)
Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
Games with impact
Closer the Distance
India
Neva (Winner)
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Accessibility Innovation Award
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo IV
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Winner)
Star Wars Outlaws
Best family game
Astro Bot (Winner)
Princess Peach: Showtime!
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Plucky Squire
best performance
Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)
Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2) (Winner)
Best action game
Black Myth: Wukong (Winner)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
helldivers 2
Stellar Blade
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Most anticipated game
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Grand Theft Auto VI (Winner)
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds
Best multiplayer
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2 (Winner)
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Better community support
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Winner)
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
helldivers 2
No Man’s Sky
Best art direction
AstroBot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Winner)
Snow
Best address
Astro Bot (Winner)
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best action and adventure game
Astro Bot (Winner)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Winner)
Best content creator
CaseOh (Winner)
IlloJuan
Techno Gamerz
TypicalGamer
Used Pekora
Best racing and sports game
F1 24
EA Sports FC 25 (Winner)
NBA 2K25
Top Spin 2K25
WWE 2K24
Best simulator/strategy
Age of Mythology: Retold
Frostpunk 2 (Winner)
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord
Best evolving game
Destiny 2
Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers 2 (Winner)
Better adaptation
Arcane
Fallout (Winner)
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best soundtrack
AstroBot
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Winner)
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
Best indie game
Animal Well
Balatro (Winner)
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Snow
UFO 50
Best mobile game
AFK Journey
Balatro (Winner)
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Best audio design
AstroBot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Winner)
Silent Hill 2
Public vote
Black Myth Wukong (Winner)
Genshin Impact
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Best narrative
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Winner)
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Silent Hill 2
#Astro #Bot #wins #GOTY #video #game #year #Spain #triumphs #Neva
Leave a Reply