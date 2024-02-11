Human beings may want to be good, but they are perfectly aware of the degrees of evil (economic plunder, torture, ethnic cleansing, genocide, crimes against humanity) of which they are capable. To confront that fact, those same human beings imposed democratic norms on politics and created international institutions designed to confront evil on a global stage and hold those responsible accountable. That is why it is so important that the international institutions born as a result of World War II remain solid, and that is why it is so dramatic that the main one of them all, the UN, is failing so miserably at the beginning of the 21st century in its objective. fundamental: preserve peace, protect children and refugees. Never before has the UN been seen so impotent and its secretary general so crestfallen.

In his last speech, António Guterres recognized that the Security Council, the main instrument for peace of the UN, is paralyzed, unable to confront the barbarism that has been developing for months in various parts of the world and especially in Gaza. . Neither Guterres's anguishing speech nor practically the entire UN have been able to impose a ceasefire, vetoed by the United States. The Government of Israel has been imposing brutal punishment on an unarmed civilian population for five months, resulting in nearly 100,000 victims; 28,000 dead, 11,000 of them children, and 67,000 injured and mutilated, of which 27,000 are minors. The United Nations has not even been able to achieve the arrival of sufficient humanitarian aid for the two million inhabitants of the Strip, nor to defend its own organizations on the ground. Schools, refugee centers and UN facilities, hospitals, bombed and razed, journalists murdered in their homes. The United Nations should be responsible for all of them, and demand accountability for all of them. But it has not even been able to protect its Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA. It is a little comforting to know that the Spanish Government has been consistent with its humanitarian obligations, even increasing its financial contribution to the Agency.

Be that as it may, the only thing that the UN will leave memory of is its complete shipwreck, and those who believe that something like this will not have painful consequences are unconscious, also for that world that does not want to be aware of what is happening.

“Our world has entered an era of chaos,” Guterres lamented. But what is happening in Gaza does not respond to a chaotic era, not even to the brutal terrorist attack by Hamas, but to a perfectly organized plan by an extremist and ultra-nationalist Government that plans to take over territories by expelling its current inhabitants, and do it with total impunity.

The report published in the magazine Foreign Affairs by Aluf Benn, editor of the extraordinary Israeli newspaper Haaretzmakes perfectly clear how Benjamin Netanyahu has been planning the occupation and “ethnic cleansing” of Gaza and the West Bank for a long time, and how he has been dragging Israeli society into these plans, in the way that history shows that these evil things are done , Step by Step.

Only this cruel indifference explains why Israeli society accepted Netanyahu's proposal in 2018 to define Israel by law as the “nation state of the Jewish people”, so that only Jewish Israeli citizens have certain rights recognized, while Arab citizens Israelis become part of a subordinate group.

Tens of thousands of Jewish Israelis, with living memory, opposed that law and it will always arouse admiration that there are brave Israelis who, in an atmosphere of harassment, proclaim that there should be a single Israeli-Palestinian State, with equal rights for all its citizens, an idea that comes from the forties and fifties, but has always encountered violent opposition from the most radical religious and nationalist sectors. Israel was not born as a religious State, but, mind you, it was born in the delivery room of that same UN that is about to be demolished and which was the place where its birth certificate was signed and the record is kept.

