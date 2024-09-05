While we are just a few hours away from the launch of Astro Bot, Team Asobi is already working on DLC for this releaseThat’s right, the PlayStation 5’s latest exclusive will feature post-launch content, but you better not wait too long.

Last month, VGC had the opportunity to visit the offices of Team Asobi, where the studio’s plans for the future of the title were revealed. Thus, It was revealed that Astro Bot will have DLC that will add 10 challenge levels, and five speed run missions. While there isn’t much information at the moment, it’s very likely that this is the only addition planned for this title.

Unfortunately, we do not know at this time when this content will be available. Considering the scale of this expansion, it’s very likely that the DLC will be free.. Along with this, VGC has pointed out that Team Asobi’s plans may have changed in the last month, meaning that this aspect may have grown or decreased in recent weeks.

We can only wait for more information to become available, something that will surely happen starting tomorrow, September 6, when Astro Bot officially arrives on the PlayStation 5. In related topics, you can check out our review of the game here. Likewise, this is the reception of the title.

Author’s Note:

As mentioned, Astro Bot is a full-fledged title, so DLC of this kind was to be expected. There’s no need to expand the story or anything like that, but these additional challenges are more than welcome.

Via: VGC