Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new live action trailer for ASTRO-BOTavailable from today on PlayStation 5The platformer developed by Team ASOBI has received a lot of success from critics worldwide, positioning itself at the top 2nd place among the most appreciated games by the press on Metacritic in 2024. If you are curious to find out what we think of the game you can do so thanks to our in-depth review.

We leave you now with the trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

ASTRO BOT – Play Will Find a Way

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment