Atlético de Madrid has started this season by winning in its debut of this new edition of LaLiga EA Sports with a victory over Granada and then failed to get past Real Betis on matchday 2 of the Spanish league competition. On matchday 3 of LaLiga they faced Rayo Vallecano and obtained a resounding 7-0 victory, in what was the first Madrid derby of the season.
Today we will show you the calendar with the next five dates for Atlético de Madrid:
Sevilla and colchoneros faces will be seen on the fourth date of LaLiga EA Sports, Sevilla comes to this match in low hours after not having achieved any possible point out of nine in the three previous days. Atlético de Madrid played their last game of the preseason against the team coached by Mendilibar.
After the national team break, the rojiblanco club will return to the league trade to face Valencia at the Ché team’s stadium. Valencia has had a good league start with seven points out of a possible nine, they lost to Osasuna on the last day in the last moments of the game
The main course comes with the confrontation against Real Madrid. In the sixth game of the league, Atlético will seek to assert its strength in a match that always arouses passion and high expectations.
After the match against Real Madrid they will have to visit El Sadar, another stadium that becomes complicated. The colchoneros will seek to win this match against the Pamplona team.
The last match of the next five for Atlético de Madrid will be against Cádiz at the Cívitas Metropolitano. Cádiz is a team that is good at Cholo Simeone’s team
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
September 3
|
18:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina and 10:30 in Mexico
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
September, 17th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
The league
|
real madrid
|
24th September
|
To define
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
September 27th
|
To define
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
October 1st
|
To define
|
The league
