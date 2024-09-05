Astro Bot – the new PlayStation 5 exclusive – is coming tomorrow and it looks like it will be a happy moment for many gamers. International reviews are celebrating the video game with excellent ratings – as we have reported – and it is clear that it is a work of the highest quality. If Astro Bot you are interested and the votes have convinced you but not completely, perhaps the last detail to push you to buy (or pre-order, for the rest of the day) is the fact that the PS5 game is still on sale on Amazon Italyat -16%. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.

Probably The discount will remain available until the launch. We can’t be sure, but often, as soon as a game goes on sale, the pre-order discount is canceled. So if you’re interested, it’s best to be safe and buy it right away.

Furthermore, it is clear that many people have already decided that Astro Bot is the right game to buy, since it is the best-selling product on Amazon in its reference category.