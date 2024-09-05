Astro Bot – the new PlayStation 5 exclusive – is coming tomorrow and it looks like it will be a happy moment for many gamers. International reviews are celebrating the video game with excellent ratings – as we have reported – and it is clear that it is a work of the highest quality. If Astro Bot you are interested and the votes have convinced you but not completely, perhaps the last detail to push you to buy (or pre-order, for the rest of the day) is the fact that the PS5 game is still on sale on Amazon Italyat -16%. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
Probably The discount will remain available until the launch. We can’t be sure, but often, as soon as a game goes on sale, the pre-order discount is canceled. So if you’re interested, it’s best to be safe and buy it right away.
Furthermore, it is clear that many people have already decided that Astro Bot is the right game to buy, since it is the best-selling product on Amazon in its reference category.
What Astro Bot offers
The game of Team Asobi for PS5 (which, at least for now, has not been confirmed as a PC version) is a platform and action game that takes us to many levels full of surprises, small challenges and many references to the history of PlayStation. It is a Evolution of Astro’s Playroomthe free game included with every PlayStation 5.
In our review we explained that “Astro Bot by Team Asobi is a hymn to video games and the act of playing itself: the PlayStation 5 robot is located at the centre of the first platformer that can truly be defined as new generation“.
