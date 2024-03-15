The world of fan-made films is an artistic underworld that should not be underestimated: thanks to “minor” productions like these, professional directors, actors and videomakers who today work in Hollywood have risen to prominence. It's a way to stand out from the crowd and in this case, a video appears on YouTube featuring the actor Chandler Riggs, who lent his face to Carl from The Walking Dead.

In the 38 second trailer we see a very young man Peter Parker who is bitten by the spider, undergoes a physical change and enjoys jumping on the rooftops of New York. Uncle Ben also appears for a few seconds. The film is written and directed by Andy Chenproduced by Artin John & Kealani Kitaura and obviously as its protagonist it has Chandler Riggs who has been on the international scene since he was a child, with the successful series The Walking Dead.

The film is a non-profit film, not associated with Marvel, Sony or Disney, in fact the title is The Spider and not Spider-Man. The video has received several positive comments and the writing Coming Soon appears in the description so we can expect the complete release soon, realistically speaking always on the platform on which the trailer is seen, namely YouTube.