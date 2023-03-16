Xbox Games with Gold looks decidedly different in Korea compared to what we see in our part, and also quite interesting at least as regards one game in particular, given that it is Astria Ascendingwhich is also joined by Port Royale 3 and Space Invaders Infinity Gene in those parts.

It’s about a different lineup from what we have seen in the West, with the Games with Gold games for March 2023 announced which are Trüberbrook, Sudden Strike 4 Complete Collection (both already available) and Lamentum arriving tomorrow. To tell the truth, considering the classic standards of the service in question, it is a rather interesting month in our area as well.

However, Astria Ascending is certainly tempting, if only for the fact that it came out in September 2021 and is also very recent, compared to what we are used to seeing for games included in Games with Gold. The game doesn’t seem to have regional restrictions exactly, but the download probably falls outside Microsoft’s rules regarding access to games offered through the services, so it’s hard to say whether it’s allowed or not.

In case you want to know more, in any case, you can find the review of Astria Ascending on these pages, from which it came out with a rather positive evaluation.