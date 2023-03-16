Two dwarfs lose their lives in the fall of 1055, under the sturdy legs of a wild elephant. When their comrades-in-arms try to retrieve the bodies, they too fall prey to the animals. In desperation, their leader slams the doors of the fortress. In a corner a craft dwarf wails; he forges amulets with the image of an elephant that slaughters dwarves. The black night of Fort Boatmurdered has started.

“People still talk about Boatmurdered,” says game maker Tarn Adams fifteen years later. “It was the first big one Dwarf Fortresschronicle that really started to spread. Our game finally did what we wanted: people shared their experiences.”

Tarn and Zach Adams’ Dwarf Fortress was born as knitting letters and signs, which are supposed to represent dwarves, animals, mountains and rivers. What kind of dwarves, animals, mountains and rivers, that’s what the computer invents anew at the beginning of each new world, based on random choices within lists of predetermined possibilities. Then it’s the turn of the player: he must give his dwarves instructions to dig a good castle as he sees fit. Meanwhile, everything that the computer has created so randomly in advance bounces off each other and on what the player does – resulting in unique stories.

In the 21 years since the work began, the brothers endlessly added new systems that create even more complex randomness: from the water pressure in a fortress to the psychological makeup of the dwarves, from farming to dwarves writing poetry, composing music and making art. about their experiences, from trade and diplomacy to war and malevolent demons, meticulously described in historical chronicles. Behind every system lies the possible demise of the perfect picture that the player had in mind at the beginning of the game.

Most gamers will never have touched the unfathomable game – and yet most gamers will have played something inspired by Dwarf Fortress. The “dwarfism,” as Adams calls it, is palpable in megahits from World of Warcraft until Minecraft until Fortnite. You can see it in the malleability of game worlds, where you can chop down a tree to build walls, and in the freedom to discover your own stories. There was also one Dwarf FortressGenre: Colony Simulators.

It didn’t bring the brothers any gold mountains – until they offered a revised version for sale in December. Without the knitting characters, with clear drawings and menus, the gaming legend suddenly earned seven million dollars in one month.

Read also: In games, the grass is really greener than in reality



Three day phone call

Bizarre, for something that started as a hobby project. “My brother and I learned to program games while we learned to read,” says Adams. While studying mathematics, he set up a website for their game projects. “A project, Mutant Miner, revolved around clearing a mountain. We had the stupid idea around 2002 to put several miners in it that you all had to control, take turns. You just kept clicking.” It didn’t work, so he called Zach: a “three day” phone call.

“We threw out the turns. We decided that the miners would be dwarfs, and that they could craft items. The idea was that you dig through the mountain, then your forges are spectacularly destroyed by something, and then you play a hero who comes to clean up.” A “small project”, of “a few months”. “Four years later we brought Dwarf Fortress out.”

They shared the game for free. Loyal fans paid via a donation button on the website, but the brothers did not go far beyond that fan community. “It wasn’t until a trade show in Seattle in 2012 that we found out that other game makers knew us,” says Adams. Suddenly everyone came to the brothers. “Some developers were speechless. Someone fell to their knees in front of me. Disturbed. It was only then that I realized that we had a real impact on people.”

Dwarf Fortress fascinates partly because it offers a counterweight to the prevailing ideas about storytelling in games. Blockbuster games like The Last of Us use cinematic techniques to guide a player through a pre-written story. But in Dwarf Fortress is the story something that arises when game systems and players clap together.

Tell better stories

“My brother and I exchanged notebooks at school in which we took turns writing chapters. We asked, how do we get a game to tell a story in this way?” says Adams. And they played early games like Rogue and Nethack, in which the computer invents a new world on the basis of a number of systems. The player explores it until he dies. “Then you told stories about what you had experienced.”

The brothers found that interesting. “What do you have to give a player to make them tell better stories?” Adams summarizes their philosophy. “That is why there is an awful lot of information available about every dwarf, for example.” Suppose a dwarf gets angry, kicks over an altar, and is cursed by the gods, with bloody consequences. “You want a player to pause the game and think. Why did that dwarf do that?” In the menus you will find all kinds of enlightening information about his traumas and personality traits.

“At the same time, the player determines what his focus is.” Do you focus on digging very deep, or building a beautiful dining room? “Our systems cause problems along the way. Players think: I have to investigate that. As they do so, they stumble upon something else again. This creates a story.”

Year after year, the brothers add new systems. When will the ‘story machine’ be completed? “Oh, we can stop at any time, but it’s never done,” says Tarn. Actually, that is also an important part of this new version. “How do we ensure that someone else can continue making Dwarf Fortress when we are gone?”