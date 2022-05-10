Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: see the goals of the match in the Premier League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.
Pending match from date 33. The annotations, on video.
May 10, 2022, 02:19 PM
Aston Villa and Liverpool face each other in match of date 33postponed, of the Premier League, with Luis Díaz as starter.
the goals
Aston Villa went up on the scoreboard very quickly, with a goal from the Brazilian Luiz, after 3 minutes of play.
The equalizer came very quickly, through Matip, in a confusing play in the area where he was able to push the ball and score.
SPORTS
May 10, 2022, 02:19 PM
