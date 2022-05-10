Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: see the goals of the match in the Premier League

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in Sports
Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.

Pending match from date 33. The annotations, on video.

Aston Villa and Liverpool face each other in match of date 33postponed, of the Premier League, with Luis Díaz as starter.

the goals

Aston Villa went up on the scoreboard very quickly, with a goal from the Brazilian Luiz, after 3 minutes of play.

The equalizer came very quickly, through Matip, in a confusing play in the area where he was able to push the ball and score.

