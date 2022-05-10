Record upon record. Granada’s Spanish forward, Jorge Molina, set two records at once in the last game against Mallorca. At 40 years and 15 days the former Betis and Getafe scored twice, in the 69 ‘and 90’, in the 6-2 final at the Estadi de Son Moix. A heavy victory for the Los Nazaríes against a direct competitor for salvation. But the 9th and 10th league goals for Jorge Molina mean something else too. Thanks to the two goals scored last Saturday, in fact, Jorge Molina became the first 40-year-old to sign a brace in La Liga.

The striker of Granada against the Piratas del Maiorca, however, came on the bench in the 52nd minute to make way for the injured Luis Javier Suarez. The record as the oldest scorer in the La Liga belongs to a certain Donato, a Brazilian midfielder for Deportivo, who in 2003 had scored a goal at 40 years and 138 days. But Jorge Molina wanted to do better, scoring two. The 10 goals scored in the current championship have allowed Jorge Molina to become the oldest player to go to double figures in Europe: overtaken Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has stopped at 8 goals.