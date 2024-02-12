Strong US jobs data, released earlier in February, dampened investors' expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates at its next meeting.

Market traders expect 84.5 percent to stabilize interest rates in March.

The six Gulf Cooperation Council countries are usually guided in their monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

Stock movements

The Saudi index rose 0.7 percent, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company shares rising 3.8 percent and oil giant Aramco rising 1.5 percent.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday that the Kingdom has plenty of spare capacity to support the oil market, after the world's largest oil exporting country announced last month that it would scale back its plans to expand its production capacity in the long term.

The Dubai index rose 0.7 percent, with Emaar Properties shares rising 3.1 percent, continuing the gains of the previous session thanks to increased profits.

On Thursday, Emaar announced an annual net profit of 11.63 billion dirhams ($3.17 billion), up from 6.83 billion dirhams a year ago.

The Abu Dhabi index fell 0.2 percent.

The Qatari index rose by 0.3 percent, with the shares of Nakilat Maritime Transport Company rising 8.3 percent and continuing the gains of the previous session when it rose ten percent.

Qatar Energy Company said on Saturday that it had chosen Nakilat to be the owner and operator of up to 25 conventional-sized LNG tankers.

Outside the Gulf region, Egypt's leading stock index rose 1.1 percent, with Commercial International Bank shares rising 4.5 percent.